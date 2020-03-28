PEORIA — Two new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in the Tri-County Area were reported in the last 24 hours, according to a joint news release by the health departments in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

Peoria County and Tazewell County each had an additional confirmed case of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 14: three in Woodford, four in Tazewell and now seven in Peoria County. There have been no confirmed deaths from the virus in the Tri-County Area.

The most recent numbers were released at 2 p.m. Saturday.

To find local information on the Tri-County community response to COVID-19, visit w ww.pcchd.org/COVID19.