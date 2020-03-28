ELMWOOD — Sometimes the best thing to do in a crisis situation is just dance.

The Elmwood School District 322 has produced a video online in which they invited, and collected, clips of students, teachers, coaches and administrators dancing to the 1981 Billy Idol song "Dancing With Myself."

You'll see high school, junior high and grade school students dancing in their homes while sheltering from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Elmwood High School and Junior High School principal Tony McCoy dances.

Elmwood Grade School principal Dimitri Almasi dances.

Elmwood School District 322 superintendent Chad Wagner shows off some moves.

Elwmood High School teacher Brett Morse dances.

Elmwood High School teacher Alex Coulter dances.

Elmwood High School varsity basketball coach Josh Fugitt dances.

It's fun, it's uplifting, and you can check it out right here.

