Like so many other things, the regular collection of census information for the once-in-10-year national count has been made more difficult because of the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Some deadlines have changed, but because so much rides on the count — including federal reimbursements to cities — state and local officials are still working to make sure people get counted.

“It is extremely important that everyone knows how important it is to get counted in the 2020 Census,” said Patrick Laughlin, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Human Services, which is helping promote the federal census. “Completing the census will ensure that Illinoisans get both representation and federal funding for the critical things like roads, hospitals, schools and fire stations. In light of COVID-19, we encourage everyone who can to complete the census online at www.my2020census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020.

Starting March 12, households across the country were sent invitations to respond to the census questionnaire at the website or by telephone.

At-Large Peoria City Councilman Sid Ruckriegel heads the city's "complete count" efforts. He said that with the stay-at-home order it's even more helpful for residents to be able to complete the Census online or over the phone.

"With some of our city services having to have shut down, such as the library system, which had a lot of our compute accessibility for certain parts of the city, that can become a challenge," he said, emphasizing that people without computers still have the ability to call in to be counted.

He said that early outreach also helped, with early efforts by the city, county and PCCEO, which is the local community outreach partner. Particular emphasis was put on reaching people in "hard-to-count" Census tracts that have lower response rates or more mobile populations.

At the University of Illinois Springfield, classes are being taught remotely, but many students are no longer in the campus dorms, townhouses or apartments. UIS will include those students in the count they provide to the Census Bureau, UIS spokesman Derek Schnapp said. And students are being told that even if they are off campus on the official Census Day, April 1 — they should report their residence as where they live and sleep most of the time - at school. Ruckriegel said Census officials are contacting all universities across the country to ensure student populations can be counted.

Nationally, there have been tentative changes to deadlines, which are subject to further adjustment, because of COVID-19.

People are strongly encouraged to respond online, though questionnaires can be completed by phone or mail. The Census Bureau had expected people to respond by July 31 but because of the virus Aug. 14 is the new date.

Census staff in-person assistance and home visits also have been delayed until at least mid-May.

Ruckriegel said pushing back both dates is helpful in ensuring everyone is counted. That's critical to communities, which can bring in between $1,400 and $1,700 in federal funds each year for each resident counted. More outreach is planned in coming days across Peoria COunty, focusing on the community benefits of ensuring everyone is counted.

So far, the self-response rate — those who have filled out the form themselves online, by phone or by mail — stands at just over 29%, according to Census data provided online. Peoria County is seeing a rate of just over 32% at present, while Tazewell County's rate is over 33% and Woodford County's is more than 36%.

The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes to complete. The information is used to produce statistics. The Census Bureau is not permitted to publicly release individual responses in a way that can identify a household.