CHILLICOTHE — Summer Camp Music Festival, a Memorial Day weekend staple at Chillicothe's Three Sisters Park for almost 20 years, is moving to August.

While the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the duration of the state's stay-at-home mandate has forced the postponement of the May event, organizers hope they have landed on a safe spot and time to keep a date to celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary.

The newly rescheduled event will be Aug. 21-23 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe.

"It has been a scary ride to get to this point," said Ian Goldberg, the founder and director of the annual music festival. "Our goal was to keep our (musician) line-up as intact as possible, and it looks like we have been able to accomplish that."

All tickets for the May 22-24 dates will be valid and usable with no action taken for the rescheduled event dates. This includes all ticket types including 3-Day general admission passes, VIP uppgrades RV camping spots and all current payment pl.s for all ticket types.

Refunds are not yet available for ticket holders who can't make the May dates

"Our ticketing provider is currently under severe staffing restrictions due to the issues surrounding the coronavirus, a full room of people working side by side is not prudent. As such we are still working with them to figure out how we will handle current ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates. There will be an announcement in the coming weeks regarding this" according to a press release.

All of the top tier headliners, including moe., Umphrey's McGee and Ween have agreed to perform the new August dates as well as most of the rest of the already announced lineup. Some changes will be announced later.

"It takes an enormous amount of effort to reschedule a festival of this size in such a short amount of time. Our independent company has a small staff that has been working tirelessly to rearrange the many logistical issues between hundreds of artists, vendors, event staff, production companies, subcontractors and more," according to a press release. "These amazing people basically rebuilt Summer Camp from almost nothing in a matter of a few short weeks during an increasingly uncertain time for our nation and the world."



Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.