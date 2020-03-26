EUREKA — Among the most recent area higher-learning institutions to move to online-only learning for the rest of this coronavirus-disrupted semester is Eureka College.

Eureka also is among the first area schools to set a date for commencement. It'll be closer to the start of the 2020-21 academic year than the end of the current one.

Graduation and ancillary activities are to take place Aug. 14-15, according to information the college released Thursday.

Those dates had been scheduled for summer graduation, according to the calendar posted to the Eureka website. Move-in day for incoming and returning students is scheduled for Aug. 15.

"Although later than usual, this will be a wonderful and fun opportunity to celebrate our amazing graduating class of 2020 as we also prepare to welcome our incoming class," a college news release stated.

As has been the case during the COVID-19 crisis, the college is to monitor the situation and comply with guidance from public-health officials.

Online and other alternate learning methods are to be employed through the spring semester. The last day of classes is scheduled for April 29, with final examinations to run from May 1 through May 5.

Students are to remain off campus. The college is determining how students will retrieve belongings from dormitories and other campus buildings.