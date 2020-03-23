PEORIA — Though added time at home might make one's thoughts turn to adopting a pet, doing so though Peoria County's animal shelter isn't possible now.

Like other county-operated buildings, officials at the Peoria County Animal Protection Services have closed their doors to the general public for the time being amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus. That's also meant a temporary suspension of the "Pets of the Week" feature appearing in the Journal Star.

However, before cutting access PCAPS did place several of its pets awaiting adoption into foster homes, agency director Becky Spencer told members of the County Board on Sunday afternoon.

Those pets that do remain at the shelter are still receiving attention. Spencer said that staff are still in the building attending to animals on site.

Animal control officers also remain in the field, responding to timely concerns, she said.