Coronavirus claimed the life of a Catholic friar from the Minonk area who was residing in Washington, D.C.

John-Sebastian Laird-Hammond died Friday. Laird-Hammond, who had been battling leukemia, was the first COVID-19-related death in the nation's capital.

Laird-Hammond, 59, graduated in 1979 from old Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School, multiple sources confirmed. The Minonktalk website first reported it.

"It's been a long journey for my brother, who has helped so many people over the years," Laird-Hammond's sister Nikki Oblinger-Hammond told the Journal Star.

Until late last year, Laird-Hammond resided at the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America in Washington.

Laird-Hammond had been living alone temporarily in an effort to concentrate on his cancer treatments, according to the Catholic News Agency.

"When he informed me by text that he was in the hospital and that the doctors initially were suspecting COVID-19, it came as a complete shock," Father Larry Dunham, the superior of the monastery, told CNA.

Laird-Hammond also was an ordained permanent deacon, according to the monastery. He had been a Franciscan since the late 1980s.

"He served here for many years, coordinating the many details of the monastery’s upkeep, the friars' health, the promotion of the Pontifical Good Friday Collection, and — most importantly — the relationship of the Holy Land friars here with our many friends and benefactors," a monastery Facebook post stated.

"They have been recalling for us his kindness, especially to those who were ill and in need."

Laird-Hammond was transitioning to a new assignment in New York, where he was to help raise money for Central American missions, The Washington Post reported.

A number of Laird-Hammond's relatives still reside in the Minonk area, according to sources.