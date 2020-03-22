PEORIA — A man was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Amy Dotson, a spokeswoman for the Peoria Police Department, said the man, whose age and identity weren't known, showed up at an area hospital at about 3:30 p.m. after being driven there by a private vehicle. His condition wasn't known Sunday evening.

Dotson said it's believed the man's injuries are related to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of West Hedgehill Lane at about 2:40 p.m. Officers responded to the area and found a vehicle that was damaged by gunfire, she said.

The matter remains under investigation.