PEORIA — Although most businesses in Illinois were to cease operations temporarily at 5 p.m. Saturday, Caterpillar Inc. was not among them.

The earthmoving-equipment manufacturer that has a substantial Peoria presence is among essential businesses and services spared from Gov. JB Pritzker's shelter-in-place order.

Pritzker issued the order Friday in an attempt to help control the spread of coronavirus. The order is to expire April 7.

Among the provisions in the order is one that allows for businesses to remain open if they're involved in the manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries.

Construction and mining are listed among those industries.

"Caterpillar continues to operate our Illinois facilities while adhering to the Governor’s Executive Order," Caterpillar spokeswoman Kate Kenny stated in an email to the Journal Star. "Our employees’ safety, health and well-being remain a top priority.”

The Deerfield-based corporation moved its world headquarters from Peoria in 2017 but maintains a significant blue- and white-collar presence in central Illinois.

The United Auto Workers has been attempting for two weeks to convince Caterpillar to halt operations, according to the union's local leader. Health concerns related to COVID-19 were cited.

Caterpillar's ultimate response was government deems it an essential enterprise.

"I see that a lot of people are trying to blame the UAW for Caterpillar deciding to stay open," Randy Diehl, the UAW Local 974 president, stated in a Facebook post.

"The UAW does not have the authority to force Caterpillar to shut down. This is a Caterpillar decision that is allowed by the federal government."