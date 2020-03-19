Thursday

MARRIAGES

 

Tazewell County

Kenneth Birkey, 89, Hopedale; Bonnie Dufelmeier, 80, Morton.

Derrick Claudin, 29; Emily Stamm, 32; both Morton.

Allen Forbes, 70; Barbara Lowery, 57; both Pekin.

Daniel Hall, 31; Cassandra Borowski, 30; both Pekin.

Christopher Kelly, 30; Amber Galetti, 25; both Pekin.

Corey Lipps, 25; Haily Burton, 27; both Morton.

Trenton Pennington, 38; Nicole Grieco, 38; both Washington.

Dustin Prather, 30; Katelyn Jordan, 30; both East Peoria.

Fredrick Staulcup, 47, Hudson; Samantha Brown, 39, Pekin.

Cory Wallace, 30; Maranda Popejoy, 27; both Morton.

 

Woodford County

Samuel Borland, 28; Catherine Sokal, 28; both West Peoria.

Larry Brooks, 66; Jacqueline East, 68; both Peoria.

Curtis Garman, 36; Larissa Seargeant, 25; both Eureka.

Terrell McCall, 72; Gail Jackson, 52; both Metamora.

Akeem Snorden, 23; Colette Schenck, 26; both Indianapolis, Ind.

Benton Winscott, 25; Jessica Cannon, 26; both Mossville.

Cole Zeller, 25, East Peoria; Sabrina Glueck, 21, Morton.

 

DIVORCES

 

Tazewell County

Cline, Parker and Emily.

Grimes, Kimberlie and Brent.

Mahring, Wanda and Randall.

Pullium, Danielle and Kim.

Shockency, Amanda and Michael.

Turner, Kristen and Chad.

 

Woodford County

Bedwell, Scott and Amy.

Brown, Amber and Joseph.

Buck, Daniel and Katie.

Gillson, Leahmay and Coty.

Hendricks, Jack and Sherry.

Hymbaugh, Joshua and Shauna.

Maddox, Rachele and Michael.

Retoff, Taylor and Joseph.

Sentz, Paul and Carla.

Smay, Deanna and Jason.