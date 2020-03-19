PEORIA — CEFCU is temporarily closing all of its 22 central Illinois lobbies as of Friday until further notice.

The decision comes in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of social distancing, CEFCU said in a statement.

CEFCU drive-ups will continue to be available for member transactions during normal business hours. Staffing has been increased to assist with drive-up transactions.

Lobby access will be by appointment only. However, many restrictions are involved regarding in-person transactions. Members are asked to call (800) 633-7077 or visit cefcu.com for more information regarding in-person appointments.

Vestibule ATMs remain available with 24/7 member access.

In addition, the Downtown Peoria Member Center will be closed for appointments in order to redeploy staff to other locations.

In the statement, CEFCU President/CEO Mark Spenny, said, “During this time of uncertainty, the well-being of CEFCU members and staff continues to be our highest concern. We believe it is crucially important to do our part to slow the spread of coronavirus while also maintaining essential banking access.”