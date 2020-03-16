SPRINGFIELD — While there’s no evidence that pets can spread coronavirus, the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association is asking pet owners to observe good hygiene when caring for their companion animals.

The group issued a press release on the issue Monday morning.

“At this point in time, in-depth and experiential information as to how humans and animals can become infected with coronavirus is in the preliminary stages,” says ISVMA Board of Directors President Dr. Olivia Rudolphi, of Rudolphi Veterinary Services in Noble, Ill.. “The best practice that any pet owner can currently follow is to take care of themselves first by following proper personal hygiene when dealing with this outbreak: Wash your hands before and after interacting with your pets or livestock to avoid contamination.”

People can also use hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes, but do not use these products on your pets, said Rudolphi. She also urges people to avoid kisses from their pets and sharing beds with them, and to limit the animal’s exposure to anyone in the household who is ill. Pet owners should limit interaction with other people to avoid spreading the virus, particularly when they are on walks or playing in public parks.

“Stay at home, avoid interaction with large groups of people and limit contact with anyone you may know who may be sick,” Rudolphi says. “Limiting your pet’s exposure to individuals and other pets will help keep coronavirus — or any pathogen — from spreading from host to host, be it human or animal.”

Definitive answers on how to combat this virus will continue to unfold as time goes on. To learn more from the AVMA about coronavirus and pets can be read at https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/animal-health-and-welfare/covid-19 .