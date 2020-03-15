PEORIA — Two people were displaced from their South Peoria home Sunday afternoon after part of a tree fell on the house, injuring one resident who was outdoors.

A tree removal company was working to cut down a tree at 3019 W. Marquette Ave. when a section of the tree fell on the home just before 3:15 p.m., a news release from the Peoria Fire Department stated. The tree crashed through the roof and front of the home, causing about $65,000 in damage according to fire officials.

The resident who was injured was on the front porch at the time of the incident, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

City code enforcement determined the home was not safe, and the residents were displaced.