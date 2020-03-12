Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, March 12.

The high school boys basketball state finals are to be conducted the next two weekends for the 25th time in Peoria. Unless coronavirus concerns derail them entirely.

For the immediate future, the small-school finals that begin Friday at Carver Arena were to be played as scheduled, as of Thursday morning. Although not many people will be able to see the games in person.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois High School Association imposed attendance limitations on a host of state-tournament events, including the Class 1A and 2A boys basketball finals.

That's never happened. Even before the changes were revealed, the 2020 event was to be the last of its kind for at least the next three years.

Next year, what had been a two-weekend showcase — small-enrollment schools first, then big schools — will be condensed into one.

In part in response to concerns about plummeted attendance, the IHSA will conduct a three-day event that brings together all four enrollment classes. The tournament is to culminate with four championship games on the final day.

Whether those games are played in Peoria is another question.

The Class 4A title game March 21 represents the end of the most recent five-year deal between Peoria and the IHSA.

Peoria is bidding to play host to both the revamped boys and girls tournaments, the latter of which has been based for years at Redbird Arena in Normal. Officials in Bloomington-Normal are bidding to keep it.

Counterparts in Champaign-Urbana, the previous longtime home of the state finals, are making an aggressive play for the boys tournament.

Next month, the IHSA Board of Directors is to decide the bid winners.

A similar IHSA decision in the spring of 1995 brought the tournament to Peoria in the first place.

Concerns about price gouging at Champaign-Urbana hotels and a desire to freshen what had become a staid event led IHSA officials to accept an offer from Peoria civic leaders.

Steve Kouri — then a Peoria City Councilman, now a circuit-court judge — and former convention-bureau leader Greg Edwards spearheaded what appeared to be a Quixotic effort to lure the tournament from Assembly Hall, now known as State Farm Center.

Government, business and academic institutions offered attractive hotel-room rates, cash incentives and free use of the Peoria Civic Center, among other incentives.

The capper might have been creation of the March Madness Experience, an interactive basketball fan festival held in the exhibit halls adjacent to Carver Arena.

"I've learned you don't challenge Peorians," Jim Maloof, the Peoria mayor at the time, told the Chicago Tribune. "When they make up their minds to do something, it somehow gets done."

Some 11,000 people viewed the evidence about noon March 8, 1996. That's when a Class A quarterfinal between Shelbyville and Mendota commenced the tournament's Peoria run.

Former Journal Star sports reporter David Vecsey, now of The New York Times, declared the move an instant success.

"With top-ranked Shelbyville winning in the final seconds," Vecsey wrote about the eventual champion, "the theory that Assembly Hall had cornered the market on drama and charm was abruptly deflated."

Tournament interest was inflated for much of the ensuing decade.

The Manual four-peat of Class AA titles might be the most obvious example. There are plenty of others that involve Peoria-area participants and others from Cairo to Mount Carroll, from Chicago to Carbondale and from Quincy to Chrisman.

Championship teams like Warsaw. Nauvoo-Colusa. Brimfield. Chicago Simeon.

Stellar players like Shaun Livingston. Derrick Rose. Jabari Parker. E.J. Liddell.

The move to four classes in 2008 helped take a good deal of air out of the state-tournament balloon. This year's attendance restrictions, while necessary, represent the ultimate in uncharted territory.

Whatever happens the next two weekends, the 2021 state finals will be different. It remains to be seen if Peoria will be a constant.

Nick in the Morning remembers the song heard on the way to work when it was riding high in 1983, about the time Ed Horton and Moose Nika were leading Springfield Lanphier over Tony Wysinger, Ivan Stone and the Peoria High Lions in the Class AA title game.