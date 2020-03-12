PEORIA — KwicherBichen Kitchen apparently has shut down.

Owner Heidi Rednour could not be reached for comment. However, the eatery, which opened last fall at 2613 NE Adams St., got fully boarded up this week.

The non-“kitchen” part of the name referred to the nickname of particular Douglas C-47 Dakota transport plane with England’s Royal Air Force. Its storied and extensive World War II service included repeat drops of paratroopers and supplies in support of the invasion of Normandy.

Rednour picked the name as a nod to Veterans Pub & Pizza. She had a long tenure at that business, located a block away. Further, the menu featured items named after neighborhood streets and landmarks.

She had hoped her familiarity with the area would help the business succeed at a site that has become a restaurateuring black hole. For decades it had been home for a Steak ’n Shake but more lately it had become a place where businesses (mostly eateries, plus one tree-trimming service) have gone to die.

