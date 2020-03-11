Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, March 11.

Western Illinois University has joined other higher-learning institutions in restricting student travel because of the coronavirus scare.

Summer study-abroad trips have been cancelled, and no international business travel is allowed through Aug. 1 for students, faculty and staff, the Macomb-based university announced Tuesday.

The WIU community also is discouraged from visiting U.S. areas with high numbers of reported COVID-19 cases.

WIU students were to journey in May and June to Germany, Ireland, Nepal, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to the university.

Currently, WIU is on spring break, which is to end Monday. Some students are on university-sponsored trips to Brazil and Ecuador. As of Wednesday, those areas were considered relatively safe from COVID-19.

Should that change, WIU personnel will be required to self-isolate upon their return. Same for returnees from domestic high-risk areas.

"If individuals choose to travel to affected areas on their own, we ask that upon their return they closely monitor their health and seek medical attention if they begin feeling ill," Dr. Mike Waters, medical chief of staff of the WIU Beu Health Center, stated in a university news release.



As of Wednesday morning, WIU had not suspended in-person classes, unlike what a number of universities in Ohio announced Tuesday. Neither had Bradley University in Peoria, where spring break is next week.

Don't be surprised if Illinois colleges and universities implement such measures. Caution and hysteria can be two different things, however.

Live your lives, but wash your hands, and pay attention. Oh, and wash your hands again.

The song heard on the way to work might caution against unnecessary social isolation.