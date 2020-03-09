PEORIA — The last phase in Bradley University's $100 million Business and Engineering Convergence Center project took a visible step forward Monday.

Demolition began on Jobst Hall, which is being cleared away to create space for the final portion of the building, which will be constructed over the remainder of this year and into next.

The demolition started only after preliminary work to abate asbestos inside the building, and other preliminary work.

When the final phase is complete, likely by spring 2021, it'll mean an end to demolition-and-construction process that began in the summer of 2017. That work first cleared away Baker Hall and then saw the creation of the largest portion -- some 90% -- of the convergence center.

That segment of the building was dedicated last November and opened for classes shortly thereafter.

The notion in the building — and in curriculum — is to help break down barriers and silos, particularly between engineering and business disciplines, which, in the working world, often see employees working together, if not always understanding one another’s perspective.

The portion that will be built on the former Jobst footprint will account for the remaining 10% of the building's space, university officials said.

It'll house 10 classrooms or other teaching spaces and 18 offices in its 22,300 square feet of space.

Jobst Hall dates to the 1950s, when it was built during a spate of construction that also gave campus its Wyckoff Hall dormitory and a since-renovated student center.