WASHINGTON — There's a new residential garbage and recyclable materials collector in town.

The Washington City Council last week approved a seven-year contract with PDC Services that begins April 1 and continues through March 31, 2027, with three automatic one-year renewals possible.

Waste Management, which has been providing garbage and recycling services in Washington since 2009 and has more than 6,000 customers in the city, was the only other bidder for the work.

Waste Management's contract with Washington expires March 31, so there isn't much time for a transition to PDC.

In fact, PDC garbage and recycling carts won't be delivered to Washington customers until June and what will be an annual spring community-wide bulky item pickup in Washington will be held this year in June.

"Please be patient with us. We'll get things up and running as quickly as we can, but we have a learning curve," said Washington resident Eric Shangraw, PDC's municipal marketing manager.

Washington residents should look for information about the transition in the mail and social media, Shangraw said, and a website will be set up.

Before that happens, PDC officials will update City Council members about the transition Monday during the council's monthly committee of the whole meeting.

Shangraw said PDC eventually will use two new trucks and a recently acquired refurbished truck to serve Washington. Two of the trucks will be used for garbage pickup and one for the pickup of recyclable materials.

"It will take nine to 10 months for the new trucks to be built because they'll be built to order," Shangraw said. "In the meantime, we'll use trucks in our fleet and the refurbished one."

The monthly cost for basic services in the first year of PDC's contract with Washington is $15.25.

There will be a 2.75 percent increase each year to $18.25 monthly in the seventh year of contract (Waste Management wanted a 4 percent annual increase for basic services).

Waste Management customers in Washington are currently paying $14.18 monthly for basic services with a $3 per month rental fee for a garbage cart and a $3 per month rental fee for a recycling cart.

Here are other highlights of PDC's contract with Washington:

* Customers will receive a 65- or 95-gallon cart for garbage and a 65- or 95-gallon cart for recyclable materials. Garbage will be collected curb-side weekly and recyclable materials will be collected curb-side every other week, except for weekly in the two weeks following Christmas. Garbage placed in approved containers and bags will be collected. All are considered basic services.

* Yard waste will be collected weekly on Friday from April through November for $120 in the first year of the contract with $10 added to a customer's bill each month. The monthly cost will rise 2.75 percent annually to $11.17 in the seventh year of the contract for an annual cost of $134.04. Residents can get a 95-gallon yard waste cart. Properly-bundled yard waste materials will be collected, as will yard waste materials in biodegradable bags.

* Additional carts can be rented for $2.50 per cart per month. Walk-up service will be provided for $8 per month. Cost for a special bulky item pickup is $15. All these costs will remain the same through the duration of the contract, even if the contract is automatically extended.

* E-waste items can be dropped off by Washington PDC customers at PDC's facility at 1090 W. Jefferson St. in Morton. The Washington City Council will vote March 16 on a yard waste drop-off program ($2.50 per bag) for the Morton facility.

Washington City Administrator Ray Forsythe said garbage pickup in approved containers and bags at no additional cost "was an important part of the existing contract that the city wanted to include in the new program."

Forsythe said he likes PDC's emphasis on recycling.

Morton and Peoria have garbage and recycling contracts with PDC.

The PDC contract with Washington covers single-family homes, duplexes, and three- and four-unit apartment buildings.

PDC will pay the city of Washington $2,000 annually during the duration of the contract.

