PEORIA — A fire late Wednesday in South Peoria destroyed a garage, according to authorities.

Firefighters arrived about 11:15 p.m. at 2716 W. Marquette St. to find a detached, double-stall garage engulfed in flames.

Houses on either side of the garage were endangered, but crews doused the blaze within about 15 minutes, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, but the garage and its contents were a total loss. Damage was estimated at $11,000.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.