Recently, I pulled up to the McDonald's on Court Street in Pekin to get a comforting hot chocolate. The person before me paid for it! Little did they know, I was on my way home from work, trying to hold it together because my grandpa just died. I burst out crying in the drive-thru. It was truly the hug I needed on such a hard day.

N.L.

Pekin

