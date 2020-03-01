Wine & Whiskers

PEORIA HEIGHTS — The Peoria Humane Society will host its 6th annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Trailside Event Center, second floor of Trefzger's Bakery, 4416 N. Prospect Road. There will be hors d'oeuvres, a live auction, silent auction, musical entertainment and a special appearance by some feline friends. Advance tickets are $50 and are available online at www.peoriahs.org. Tickets are the door are $55.

Nursing home benefit

EUREKA — The Auxiliary of the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka is holding a benefit auction, bake sale and breakfast on Saturday at Eureka Middle School, 2005 S. Main St., Eureka. The bake sale and breakfast start at 7:30 a.m. and the auction begins at 9 a.m. You can see a list of items for the auction at www.each.org and the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka's Facebook page.

Historical society fundraiser

EAST PEORIA — The East Peoria Historical Society’s Annual Chili Fundraiser and Craft Show will be from noon to 5 p.m., or until sold out, Saturday at the East Peoria Civic Plaza, 401 W. Washington St. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Carry-outs, excluding drinks, will be available by calling Robert at 397-0962. There are a limited number of craft show spaces remaining. For craft show information call Theresa at 208-8484.

Woodford County 4-H fundraiser

EUREKA — The Woodford County 4-H and Extension Foundation will host a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 14 at Eureka Middle School, 2005 S. Main St., Eureka. The fundraiser will feature items to bid on during the silent auction and a soup dinner, followed up with delicious desserts. Cost is $5 per person and tickets can be purchased at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

PHS trivia night

PEORIA — All things Peoria will be the focus of the Peoria Historical Society’s Trivia Night fundraiser at 7 p.m. March 21 at the Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Individuals or teams of two to eight players can register at www.309TIX.com or by calling 674-1921 Tuesday through Friday. Cost is $25 per person. Participants may bring their own beverages and snacks. There will be prizes for the top two teams. Doors open at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Peoria Historical Society's mission to preserve, share and celebrate the stories of the Peoria area.

Freedom House benefit

KEWANEE — A fundraising benefit for Freedom House to help support essential services for innocent victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be held at 6 p.m. on March 28 at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club, 3536 Midland Road, Kewanee. The evening features a champagne reception, great food and drink, a live auction, and dancing to live music by Martin Engineering's Blood Orange Band. Tickets and more information are available at http://www.freedomhouseillinois.org.

Easter Egg Sale

PEKIN — Congregational United Church of Christ of Pekin is now selling their traditional fudge-filled Easter eggs. Each egg is $6 and can be personalized with a name or “Happy Easter.” They are boxed for gift-giving. Orders may be placed by calling Marti at 347-4773 or the church at 346-1991 through April 3. Proceeds will be used for church projects.

