DELAVAN — A man has died Thursday night after being shot in rural Tazewell County, the sheriff confirmed.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said the man, whose name hasn't been released, was shot in the 25000 block of Boynton Road in Delavan.

Deputies had blocked off the area since roughly 8 p.m., according to media reports.

The sheriff said the shooting arose out of an altercation at that location. The investigation was ongoing. Lower said no arrests had been made as his deputies were in the process of interviewing people.

This story will be updated.