The Waterhouse's Broadway Lounge in Downtown Peoria appears to be back in business.

The restaurant/performance facility on the first floor of the Maxam Building reopened for lunch earlier this month at 316 SW Washington St.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekdays, the lounge is serving food, according to owner Andrew Driscoll. Among menu offerings are bread-bowl soups, deli sandwiches and salads.

"I am trying to catch people working Downtown for the one meal they should eat while they are down here," Driscoll told Nick in the Morning.

Driscoll's primary business is The Waterhouse Banquet and Catering Facility, which for about seven years has occupied other sections of the building.

For at least part of that time, Driscoll also was operating the Peoria Cabaret Theatre out of the Broadway Lounge. That series featured some small-scale on-stage offerings, in keeping with Driscoll's background in theater.

But about two years ago, Driscoll decided to cease booking the Broadway Lounge on a regular basis and focus on his core business. Caterpillar Inc.'s decision not to construct its new world headquarters in Peoria was a factor, as was a proliferation of new banquet facilities.

"(It) was starting to put a hurt on an otherwise year-after-year successful business operating since 2004," Driscoll stated. "My goose that lays the golden egg was feeling a little under the weather."

An attempt to rent the Broadway Lounge as office space didn't succeed. That turned out to be good, according to Driscoll, because conditions appear to be right for the lounge's revitalization.

Earlier this month, the facility played host to a comedy show headlined by Peoria native Lindsay Glazer, the subject of a lawsuit filed by retired NBA superstar Scottie Pippen.

Comedy, magic and vocal cabarets also are planned for the lounge, which is available after 6 p.m. for private events.

Next month, the lounge is likely to receive state authorization for video gambling, according to Driscoll. Once that happens, the lounge bar probably will open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays and from 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Perhaps Driscoll can book a Dr. Hook tribute band sometime. And it better perform the song heard on the way to work, by God, eyepatch or not.