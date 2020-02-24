PEORIA — Peoria keeps losing familiar faces.

In late 2018, health problems prompted Angela Manias to shutter her Angela’s Candy, Nuts & Stuff, a touchstone for treats and snacks at the Twin Towers for more than 30 years. At the time, I wrote, "Another Downtown Peoria institution has disappeared."

I was referring to the business. But now she is gone as well.

Manias, 89, died Saturday after a lingering illness. At her side were her two brothers and caretakers, George and Manny Manias.

"She was real close to me for (nearly) 89 years," said a sobbing George Manias, who is 88 but is to turn 89 in a few weeks. "You know, she didn't get married and I didn't get married. So we were close."

It's inevitable that familiar faces will fade, such is nature of this world. But in Peoria, there don't seem to be any new characters talking their places anymore. In our modern crazy-busy, corporation-run world, we no find fewer and fewer hometown personalities. For sure, we have business investors and civic leaders. But we no longer see the likes of Pete Vonachen, Mike Sullivan, Gary Sandberg, George Shadid and Jim Maloof — colorful standouts who put their own, unique, decades-long stamps on Peoria.

Angela Manias didn't boast their swagger or volume. Still, she became a quiet and kind fixture Downtown, known as much for her big, dark coif as much as her shop's hot dogs, chocolate bars, ice cream, popcorn and other goodies. Moreover, she took a chance on Peoria during a dark recession, starting her snack shop in the Twin Towers not long after it opened, in 1984. She was one of the first tenants there, as the diminutive woman helped the tallest building in Peoria gain valuable foot traffic and retail traction.

Even as business dipped in recent years, she hung on. But in June 2018, she came down with pneumonia and spent more than a month in the hospital. As relatives shut down the businesses, she convalesced at the home she shared with brother George, and he and Manny would tend to her.

But medical woes continued, taking a toll on her tiny frame. Saturday morning, her body gave out.

It seems almost impossible. The hard-working Manias trio is a Peoria institution: Angela at her candy stand, ex-cop Manny at his private-eye businesses and George at George's Shoeshine and Hatters.

Her absence leaves Peoria a poorer place. No one knows that more than her brothers.

"We were close for (almost) 89 years," George says again, scarcely able to comprehend the void. "Eighty-nine years is a long time."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.