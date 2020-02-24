PEKIN — A Farmington man was charged over the weekend with drug-induced homicide for the death of a Pekin man 11 months ago.

William Zamaro, 32, was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant and after an investigation that prosecutors say pinpointed him as the man who sold Charles Smith a lethal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police found Smith, 26, dead in his apartment at 2200 Stoneybrook Road on March 21, the day after Zamaro allegedly came to his residence to sell him and another man drugs, court records stated.

The other man, who said he bought heroin from Zamaro, told police no one else came to the apartment between Zamaro’s visit and the man’s discovery of Smith unconscious after the two spent the night consuming their drugs. Officers confirmed that through security videos of the residence’s area from several nearby businesses, court records stated.

Zamaro, interviewed by police Friday, said he remembered picking the other man up and driving together to Smith’s residence, records stated.

Zamaro, who also is charged separately with possessing meth, was ordered held on $250,000 bond on the homicide charge, punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He’s next due in court on March 19.