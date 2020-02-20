Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Feb. 20.

Congratulations, Peorians. You're among the best behaved in the country when it comes to riding in an Uber.

At least that's what the ride-sharing behemoth has determined. Or what its drivers have determined, more accurately.

Peoria is ninth on the top-10 list nationally of passengers who have the highest average Uber ratings, according to data the company has compiled.

Following each journey, Uber drivers rate their passengers on a 1-to-5-star scale, with 5 stars being best. (Riders can rate drivers on the same scale.)

The ratings are registered on the same mobile application Uber drivers and passengers use to book fares. Ratings are anonymous and are displayed as an average.

Leading the well-behaved-passenger list of the 275-some U.S. cities where Uber operates is Colorado Springs, Colo. Birmingham, Ala., is No. 2.

Peoria is sandwiched between Tulsa, Okla., at No. 8 and Pensacola, Fla., at No. 10. Others among the top 10 include Asheville, N.C.; Baton Rouge, La., and Akron, Ohio.

Of the top 10, Peoria's metropolitan area is the smallest. The list was released Thursday morning.

Drivers suggest passengers not be late, avoid slamming doors, blasting music and spilling food and drink, among other things, if they want to achieve a good rating. Uber can ban riders who have low ratings.

In Nick in the Morning's Uber usage in Peoria and elsewhere, we've heard some horror stories regarding riders. Most of them seem to involve booze and vomit.

Uber was approved in 2015 to operate in Peoria. It wasn't easy. The City Council deliberated the issue for months. Taxi companies objected, in fears ride-sharing firms would undercut their business.

The sides came to a compromise regarding the dynamic-pricing model upon which Uber and similar companies rely.

As far as best-behaved Uber countries are concerned, the U.S. appears to have a ways to go. It's ranked 16th. First is Croatia, followed by Paraguay and Germany.

Makes sense, we guess. After all, there's never been a book or movie called "The Ugly Croatian."

The song heard on the way to work references a phone number that can't be used to hire an Uber.