MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Austin Beard, 21; Emily Beal, 19; both East Peoria.
Derek Bohannan, 46; Cynthia Morris, 42; both Pekin.
Timothy Burlingame, 56; Christina Fortner, 47; both Pekin.
Charles Cornwell, 29; Samantha Carroll, 30; both Pekin.
Wesley Crandall, 26; Taylor Holmes, 26; both East Peoria.
Gary Davis, 70, Farmington; Catherine Sangalli, 58, Pekin.
Robbie Everett, 41; Tabitha Troup, 36; both Creve Coeur.
Eric Hand, 47; Rhonda Miller, 48; both Lewistown.
Joshua Harris, 41; Cortney Dozard, 37; both Pekin.
Ryan Knobeloch, 29; Tomi Tapper, 29; both East Peoria.
Ronnie Lovett, 71, East Peoria; Lisa Collins, 54, Washington.
Jeffrey McMahon, 49; Pamela Weber, 44; both East Peoria.
Shawn Owens, 26; Heather Faulkner, 33; both Pekin.
Isaiah Rumbold, 21; Violet Thompson, 20; both Tremont.
Hugh Soward, 29; Rebekah Doss, 25; both Iowa City, Iowa.
Stephen Svendsen, 58; Cathy Wright, 59; both Manito.
Douglas Walton, 56; Rhonda McClure, 49; both Mackinaw.
Woodford County
Brian Craig, 29, Congerville; Connie Stoller, 30, Eureka.
Richard Geier, 52; Angela Smith, 50; both Metamora.
Hunter Hilt, 23; Crystal Greenwell, 21; both Benson.
Michael Kennedy, 60; Theresa DuBois, 50; both Lowpoint.
Andrew Stark, 22; Jax Auer, 28; both Washington.
Brent Zoss, 24; Karen Byrd, 21; both Roanoke.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Dunbar, Virginia and Greg.