Thursday

Feb 20, 2020 at 3:11 PM Feb 20, 2020 at 3:11 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Austin Beard, 21; Emily Beal, 19; both East Peoria.

Derek Bohannan, 46; Cynthia Morris, 42; both Pekin.

Timothy Burlingame, 56; Christina Fortner, 47; both Pekin.

Charles Cornwell, 29; Samantha Carroll, 30; both Pekin.

Wesley Crandall, 26; Taylor Holmes, 26; both East Peoria.

Gary Davis, 70, Farmington; Catherine Sangalli, 58, Pekin.

Robbie Everett, 41; Tabitha Troup, 36; both Creve Coeur.

Eric Hand, 47; Rhonda Miller, 48; both Lewistown.

Joshua Harris, 41; Cortney Dozard, 37; both Pekin.

Ryan Knobeloch, 29; Tomi Tapper, 29; both East Peoria.

Ronnie Lovett, 71, East Peoria; Lisa Collins, 54, Washington.

Jeffrey McMahon, 49; Pamela Weber, 44; both East Peoria.

Shawn Owens, 26; Heather Faulkner, 33; both Pekin.

Isaiah Rumbold, 21; Violet Thompson, 20; both Tremont.

Hugh Soward, 29; Rebekah Doss, 25; both Iowa City, Iowa.

Stephen Svendsen, 58; Cathy Wright, 59; both Manito.

Douglas Walton, 56; Rhonda McClure, 49; both Mackinaw.

 

Woodford County

Brian Craig, 29, Congerville; Connie Stoller, 30, Eureka.

Richard Geier, 52; Angela Smith, 50; both Metamora.

Hunter Hilt, 23; Crystal Greenwell, 21; both Benson.

Michael Kennedy, 60; Theresa DuBois, 50; both Lowpoint.

Andrew Stark, 22; Jax Auer, 28; both Washington.

Brent Zoss, 24; Karen Byrd, 21; both Roanoke.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Dunbar, Virginia and Greg.