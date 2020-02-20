PEORIA — A man was reported shot in the side Thursday evening in Central Peoria.

The victim was found in a backyard in the 1500 block of North Bigelow Street at about 8:10 p.m., said Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

An officer was heard saying on the radio that it was believed as many as five shots were fired, and Dotson confirmed that there was an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system for five rounds fired.

Another officer was heard on the radio saying the shooter was in a vehicle. Officers had no information on the shooter other than the vehicle went north on Bigelow after the shooting.

Dotson said the victim, who is an adult man, was taken to a hospital by Advanced Medical Transport. He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.