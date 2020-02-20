PEORIA — Store managers at the two Gordmans in the Peoria area both confirmed that their stores would be closing.

The manager of the store in East Peoria said liquidations would begin Friday and the store,, located at 340 West Washington St., would remain open until the inventory was gone.

A store manager at Gordman's in Peoria confirmed the department store located near The Shoppes at Grand Prairie is closing but didn't have a date of when or couldn't say why. She referred all calls to the chain's national headquarters.

The Peoria location opened in 2006, according to Journal Star archives. The East Peoria location, in the Levee District, opened in 2013.

Gordmans is an Omaha-based apparel and home fashions retailer that has about 140 locations and operates in 22 states. According to its website, the company bills itself as a department store chain selling apparel, footwear, beauty products and more at discounted prices.

