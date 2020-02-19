Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Last weekend marked the end of almost a century of major-brand retailing in Peoria. It ended not with a bang but a whimper.

The Sears department store in Northwoods Mall closed Sunday afternoon. A post on the local Sears Facebook page didn't give a specific time, but reports indicated 2:30 p.m. was last call.

Brown paper covered the Sears windows and doors when Nick in the Morning visited the mall early Monday.

Perhaps it's telling how much Sears will be missed by how few replies there were to the Facebook post. As of Wednesday morning, only 10 comments had been registered.

"I drove down from Streator today," one poster wrote. "I wanted to see the last Sears in downstate Illinois."

By far, that was the only post that had much poignancy.

PVII Italian Restaurant in Peoria announced its impending closing earlier this week on Facebook. That post had received more than 150 comments by Wednesday AM.

Then again, it's not like the demise of the local Sears was breaking news. Last November, Sears announced its Peoria store was one of about 100 that faced imminent closure.

Now, there are fewer than 200 Sears stores remaining in the United States.

Sears in Peoria had a long history. Its first store here opened in the 1920s Downtown.

In the mid-1960s, Sears moved to the Washington Square development along the Illinois River, on the same block as the old Bishop's Buffet restaurant at Main and Washington streets.

Sears became so synonymous with that area that the block became known as the "Sears Block" years later, when city officials and others were attempting to redevelop it.

Now, the Sears Block is the site of the Peoria Riverfront Museum and Caterpillar Visitors Center.

In 1998, Sears moved to Northwoods. It took over the space once occupied by another demised department-store titan, Montgomery Ward.

On a macro level, the store that once gave us quality products like Craftsman tools and Kenmore appliances had fallen far behind its online and brick-and-mortar competition.

We can't remember the last time we visited the Peoria Sears. The last time we were in a Sears at all was a few years ago in suburban Milwaukee, and it was a depressing experience.

Empty shelves. Lack of on-the-floor employees. High prices. Not your mother's Sears, by any stretch.

It would be easy to say Sears is another casualty of Amazon and other online retailers. But chains like Walmart and Best Buy were flourishing at the same time Sears was foundering.

Never discount mismanagement as a factor in such a collapse.

This story is long, but it's a pretty comprehensive rundown of what might have doomed Sears. It's worth a look.

As for the now-empty space at Northwoods, mall owner Washington Prime Group is facing another challenge.

The owners rose to it the last time a major retailer departed. What once was Macy's now is filled by Round 1 Bowling and Amusement and by The RoomPlace furniture store.

Do any more entertainment options and specialty retailers remain that can occupy copious empty space in major malls? Here's hoping there are at least a few. (Maybe keep some on tap for JC Penney's possible disappearance, too.)

Otherwise, life goes on pretty well without Sears, another retailer that didn't keep up with the times.

Still, having recently ordered from Amazon two pairs of Levi's that wore out within months, we wouldn't mind a decent pair of Toughskins right about now.

The name of the band that performed the song heard on the way to work is the diametric opposite of Sears, alas.