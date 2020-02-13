Dueling Pianos
What: Howl 2 Go dueling pianos will perform a Valentine’s Day show, which includes a dinner buffet, at Red Rock in Morton.
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.
Where: Red Rock, 332 Detroit Ave., Morton, Ill.
Cost: $40
Brushville
What: Brushville, hailing from Normal, Ill., will bring their upbeat live show to Valentine’s Day dinner at the Tin Lizard Bar and Grill.
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Tin Lizard Bar and Grill, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria, Ill.
Cost: No additional cost for entertainment
Funko Pop and Collectibles Swap
What: Collectors and sellers rejoice. GameStop is hosting a pop-up collectibles trade and sell event this weekend in East Peoria.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 12 to 4 p.m.
Where: GameStop, 201 River Rd, East Peoria, Ill.
Cost: Free to attend
Paint Nite
What: Local artist Brooke McClaskey talks you through making your own masterpiece at a paint party at Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Davis Bros. Pizza, 2402 E Washington St., East Peoria, Ill.
Cost: $30
4-H Clover Clinic
What: 4-H Clover Clinic is a large multi-project workshop day for youth ages 8 to 18. It is designed to give participants a chance to experience many different project areas. Classes are hands-on and taught by volunteers with expertise in their respective areas.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Where: Illinois Central College, 1 College Dr., East Peoria, Ill.
Cost: $15