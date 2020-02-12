Caterpillar compact equipment product specialist Jeff Brown was recently on the Digging Deeper Podcast.

In his appearance, he discussed the trends in technology within new compact construction equipment, and how more complex technologies don’t always mean a more complex user experience.

“We’re certainly in an age of technology,” he Brown. “Caterpillar has certainly chosen to use technology and to press forward in that area.”

Brown spoke to overcoming market issues like labor shortages through technology by insuring that machines used on job sites are operating at a high a level as possible.

Additionally, he explains that in the compact equipment realm, Caterpillar has been able to scale the technology from big machinery and translate it effectively into the small machinery.

“We’ve been able to adopt technologies from some of the larger equipment as that’s become more mainstream and more affordable to bring that technology in and use it for operators,” said Brown. “Absolutely, a key to it is making sure the user interface for the operator is simple and seamless and reliable.”

For the whole podcast, click the link here: https://bit.ly/2tKBJa5.