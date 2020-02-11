PEORIA — A woman has been located who had been reported missing and possibly endangered early Tuesday west of Peoria.

Angela Ballstadt, 40, of Owatonna, Minn., had last been seen about 4:40 a.m. walking east on Interstate 474, according to the Peoria County Sheriff's Office.

After search and rescue teams combed the area with the aid of a drone, she was located in a wooded area near the Maxwell Road spur off of I-474, Sheriff Brian Asbell said. She was being taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment for possible hypothermia.