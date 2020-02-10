BRIMFIELD -- The Peoria Regional Office of Education's adult literacy program will be conducting a workshop for adult basic literacy and English language learners tutors.

The workshop will take place over four days, March 23-26, from 10 a.m. to noon each day at Brimfield Public Library, 111 S. Galena Ave.

Materials and training are provided free, via a grant from the Illinois State Library.

No advance registration is needed, but to learn more about the program or for questions about becoming a volunteer tutor, call (309) 472-2468 or email jmeisinger@peoriaroe.org.