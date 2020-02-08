PEORIA — A wayward minivan blasted through a wall and into a North Valley business Saturday.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the Peoria Fire Department was summoned to Riverview Construction, 3206 NE Adams St. A southbound minivan had veered off the road, crossed the center line and bashed through a wall of the business, said Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips. He did not know what caused the wreck.

A lone passenger was treated by Peoria paramedics, then taken to a local hospital by Advanced Medical Transport. The driver declined medical treatment. No further info was available about either person.

The crash broke the building's natural gas meter, prompting firefighters to shut gas and electric service to the address. Ameren Illinois determined the gas line had been damaged below the surface and would need to be excavated and repaired, Phillips said.

City code officers were to examine the structural integrity of the building.

Damage was estimated at $75,000.