A Pekin man was arrested Wednesday night after he and his vehicle attempted to get a front row seat for classes at Pekin Community High School.

David Mason, 63, drove his vehicle through a wall and into a classroom at Pekin Community High School around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

In a statement, Superintendent Danielle Owens said the crash happened as the man, later identified as Mason, was trying to elude police.

“Around 9:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, a driver of a car attempting to elude police drove onto campus striking the exterior of our building causing damage to the exterior wall of the school. One classroom was affected by the impact of this crash. Immediate steps were taken to not only secure the premises but also board up the exterior wall,” said Owens in the statement. “No one was present in the classroom at the time of the incident. The teacher whose room was affected has been moved temporarily to a different location within the building. Classes have continued as normal.”

According to reporting from WMBD-TV, Mason was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked behind Godfather’s Pizza in Pekin. When an officer turned on his emergency lights, Mason tried to evade police, stopping only after he ran his car through an exterior wall of the high school.

The Pekin Fire Department was called to the scene, and needed to break a window to retrieve Mason from his vehicle. He was taken to the emergency room, but sustained no injuries in the crash.

Mason faces charges of driving under the influence, fleeing/eluding a police officer and resisting arrest. A court date has been scheduled for March 5.