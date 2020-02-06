Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Feb. 6.

The winter storm system that passed through the area Wednesday isn't quite done with us yet.

A 40 percent chance of snow remains through about 10 a.m. in the immediate Peoria area, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. High temperature is expected to be about 34 degrees.

Officially, 2.8 inches of snow fell Wednesday at the Peoria international airport. That seems to jibe with unofficial reports in the Tri-County area.

The bulk of the snow appeared to fall in a southwest-to-northeast band along the Illinois River.

Gilson, located in Knox County, reported eight-10ths of an inch. But Bath, in Mason County south of Havana, reported 4 inches. In Rushville, on the other side of the river from Bath, 3.8 inches fell.

Closer to home, Tremont reported 3.5 inches.

As might be expected, the snow has caused a number of area school districts to cancel or delay on-premises classes Thursday. Peoria Public Schools might be the post prominent.

Peoria Notre Dame High School also is closed.

Among area school districts not holding on-site classes Thursday:

• Pleasant Hill Disrict 69, Peoria

• Pleasant Valley District 62, Peoria

• Schuyler-Industry District 5, Rushville

Classes in Mason City-based Illini Central District 189 were delayed until 9:30 a.m., with bus routes running 90 minutes late. Astoria District 1 and Table Grove-based VIT District 2 was operating on a two-hour delay.

A number of private elementary schools in Peoria also canceled classes.

We'll update this list throughout the morning. Meanwhile, we'll hope you wont' need the song heard on the way to work.