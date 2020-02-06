Phyllis Brissenden of Springfield liked the opera.

Actually, Brissenden more than liked the opera. She loved it. Until her death last month, Brissenden was a founder and life board member of the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. She drove to St. Louis multiple times each season to see each performance as many times as possible.

And as a final gesture, she bequeathed the Opera Theater of St. Louis $45 million, the largest financial gift in the organization’s history and believed to be one of the largest ever for an American opera company.

Richard Herndon of Springfield, a distant cousin of Brissenden’s, said she wasn’t a musician, but developed a passion for opera.

“I don’t have a recollection of how long she was interested in the opera,” Herndon said. “She attended and supported the Lyric Opera in Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the opera in Seattle and the opera company in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She would attend performances all around the country.”

Brissenden was the daughter of Obed Lewis Herndon and Marian (Matheny) Herndon of the dry goods store. She graduated magna cum laude from Sweet Briar College in Virginia. She was married to Walter Brissenden, who preceded her in death.

Her obituary said her major interest was music. She was on the board of directors of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for a number of years and then served on the board of the Illinois Symphony after the Springfield Symphony joined with the Bloomington-Normal Orchestra Society.

She was a founding member of the Opera Theatre of St. Louis, which was formed in 1976. The organization stages four productions a year, mostly during summer months.

Herndon said Brissenden enjoyed the social aspect of the opera, attending parties that are held after performances. She got to know up and coming performers from the St. Louis area, he said, and one of them sang at her funeral last month.

In addition to her love of opera, Brissenden was a bird watcher who traveled to exotic locations, including Antarctica.

The $45 million gift to the Opera Theatre will more than double its endowment, the organization said. Less than 20 percent of the organization’s operation expenses are covered by ticket sales.

Brissenden donated an estimated $2.5 million to the Opera Theatre through the years in addition to her final contribution. She died of heart failure in Springfield last month at the age of 86.

