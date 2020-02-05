Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Beginning next week, there will be a couple of fewer locations in Peoria for night owls to purchase groceries.

Effective Monday, the two Hy-Vee supermarkets in Peoria no longer will be open 24 hours a day. Hy-Vees at Sheridan Village shopping center and near The Shoppes at Grand Prairie are to be open from 6 a.m. until midnight daily.

The elimination of Hy-Vee overnight hours doesn't appear unique to Peoria. Most locations in the Iowa-based, 265-store chain are shedding 24-hour operation, according to reports.

"Hy-Vee has always had stores that were not 24 hours," company spokeswoman and former Peoria resident Christina Gayman told Nick in the Morning. "This is just moving the rest of our stores to that scheduling model."

Other Journal Star-area Hy-Vee stores will have shorter hours, according to Gayman.

The Canton and Peru supermarkets are to be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Both Hy-Vees in Galesburg are to be open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. And the Macomb store's hours are to be from 6 a.m. until midnight.

None of this means 24-hour grocery shopping in Peoria is extinct.

The Schuncks supermarket at 4800 N. University St. is open all night. So is the Walmart Supercenter on Allen Road.

But none of the three Kroger stores in the city has 24-hour service. Kroger at Evergreen Square, across Lake Avenue from the Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, ended that practice more than a year ago.

It seems as if there aren't as many 24-hour options for food, drink and retail in Peoria as there once were.

Over the past few years, Walgreens has pared its all-night Peoria presence. Now, it appears the only 24-hour Walgreens is along War Memorial Drive near Northwoods Mall. No CVS stores in town are open past 10 p.m.

When Nick in the Morning first moved to Peoria almost 40 years ago, we were astounded at the number of establishments that were open all night. We always attributed that to the abundance of second- and third-shift workers at Caterpillar Inc.

Sure, there were the 4 a.m. bars Downtown, and a few of those still exist. But for eating and grocery shopping, there were plenty of choices, which was great for those of us who worked second shift.

Thompson Food Basket. Randall's Foods. Super-X Drugs.

Perkins. Denny's, first on Sterling Avenue near Northwoods, then in the Metro Centre. Lums on Knoxville Avenue, which on weekends provided perhaps the best freak show in town.

Even the Steak 'n Shake restaurants in Peoria have curtailed their hours. Well, the ones that remain open at all, at least.

Granted, most Steak 'n Shake outlets in Tazewell County are in business around the clock. So are the Kroger in East Peoria and the Denny's in North Pekin, apparently.

Perhaps our early-morning wake-up calls have blinded us to local businesses that are open in the wee small hours. Perhaps overnight business isn't enough to justify employees and managers sacrificing a good night's sleep.

What do you think?

Let me know by email at nvlahos@pjstar.com, or hit me up on Facebook or Twitter. Maybe we'll revisit this another morning. Once most stores are open, of course.

But from our perspective, the song heard on the way to work no longer is quite as robust locally.