The Illinois Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to override the veto of a bill giving a tax break to airplane repair companies in Illinois.

It is the first time the legislature has overridden Gov. JB Pritzker on a veto.

House Bill 3902 reinstated a sales tax exemption for aircraft materials which expired at the end of 2014. It had been in effect since 2010. No one noticed the law had expired, including the state Department of Revenue which did not direct airplane repair companies to start charging the tax.

Both the House and Senate voted overwhelmingly last year to approve a bill reinstating the tax break and also not requiring companies to make good on the $50 million in taxes that should have collected. Proponents argued that 39 other states had similar tax breaks for aircraft repair companies and that Illinois needed it to remain competitive. They also argued that reinstatement of the break would help protect 3,700 aviation jobs in the state.

Pritzker, though, opted to veto the bill.

“Giving private aircraft companies tens of millions of dollars in past due tax forgiveness is not the right fiscal decision for our state as we face billions in debt associated with unpaid bills, a multi-billion dollar structural deficit and critical needs in schools and public safety services,” Pritzker wrote in his veto message. “Most importantly, we are working to balance our budget and to provide a stable fiscal environment upon which to build a thriving economy. Allowing this past due tax forgiveness to the private jet industry at this time is not in line with this vision.”

That argument had no effect on lawmakers. The House voted 107-0 to override the veto Tuesday. The Senate followed suit Wednesday with a 54-1 vote. Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Park Forest, voted “no.”

“In my district alone, over 500 jobs were created because of this exemption,” said Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, Senate sponsor of the bill.

“The point of this legislation is simple: to keep good-paying jobs in our area,” said state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria. “Without this tax exemption there is no question that aviation companies would have to take a long look at doing business elsewhere.”

Byerly Aviation operates out of space at the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport and offers aircraft maintenance, charters and aircraft sales.

“This is not about the very privileged people that happen to own private aircraft,” said Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign. “This is about the hardworking men and women who have special skills and have created markets for new jobs across Illinois.”

Contact Doug Finke: doug.finke@sj-r.com, 217-788-1527, twitter.com/dougfinkesjr