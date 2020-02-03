This spring, the Bradley University Theatre Arts Department is to stage “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare.

For some theater majors and others, their mid-morning dream Monday was for their department to be saved from possible budget cuts on the Hilltop.

About 20 people began a day-long, on-campus demonstration in front of Hartmann Center for the Performance Arts. The informational event followed the revelation last week that five academic majors, including theater, might be eliminated to help Bradley pare a multi-million-dollar deficit.

Nothing has been finalized. The culling process is in its infancy and is likely to be lengthy. So might be the theater majors’ efforts to spare their academic emphasis.

“My entire world on campus revolves around this building,” Cierra Conrad, one of the protest organizers, said as she stood in front of Hartmann Center.

The number of theater majors at Bradley is small, about 40 on a campus of more than 5,000 students. Among those majors is Conrad, a junior from Rockford who is specializing in production — construction of sets, audio and technical aspects, etc.

But according to Conrad and classmates, the department’s reach extends well beyond one of the original buildings on campus, an erstwhile gymnasium constructed in 1908 that once was known as Hewitt Hall.

“We want to sway anyone’s opinion here on campus that Theatre Arts isn’t just for the majors, but it’s for the campus,” Conrad said. “We’re impacting everyone here in the Peoria community.”

Concurring was fellow junior Susan Falk, a performance major from Milwaukee.

“It is a place where students of all backgrounds, all majors, can come and celebrate art,” she said. “You can be a business major, an engineering major, a science major, but you can also do theater.”

Students stage a series of plays every academic year in Meyer Jacobs Theatre, located inside Hartmann Center. Those events are open to the public.

In that respect, theater might have a higher profile than those of the other majors the university is proposing for elimination — physics and three elements of the family and consumer science program.

The current Bradley budget deficit probably is between $8 million and $9 million, according to university spokeswoman Renee Charles.

BU provost Walter Zakahi said the proposed program eliminations were expected to save about $1 million. That savings wouldn’t be realized immediately, because students majoring in those programs would need time to complete their degrees.

Other programs that have demonstrated strength or potential for growth might receive additional funding. Among them are interactive media, nursing and psychology.

If majors in theater and the others are eliminated, individual courses in those disciplines still might be offered, particularly if they’re part of the Bradley core curriculum, according to Charles.

That didn’t seem to cut much ice with Conrad. Nor with Falk, who aspires to comedic performance on film and television. She said she never would have considered Bradley if not for its theater major.

“Losing that would be a detriment to everyone’s educations, not just ours,” Conrad said.