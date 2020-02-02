Illinoisans with a criminal record now have a wider path for launching a business as a new law reduces restrictions on applying for professional licenses.

Rep. Lamont Robinson Jr., D-Chicago, introduced House Bill 2670 last year, it passed the General Assembly in May, Gov. JB Pritzker signed it in August, and it took effect Jan. 1.

The law builds upon a 2017 bill that created mitigating factors for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to use when determining whether an applicant with a criminal record is fit for the job they seek. It further defines the mitigating factors and clarifies that a criminal record does not bar someone from licensure.

IDFPR director of legislative affairs Robert Dixon said the clarification addresses a public perception that causes those with a criminal history to not apply.

Dixon said there is no issue with the department denying too many people, backing an IDFPR study released in May that found fewer than 1 percent of eligible license applicants were denied because of past convictions. Rather, the goal is to provide more clarity and broaden access to licensure.

“The issue is public perception,” Dixon said. “The public, a lot of times within a community, feel disenfranchised, disadvantaged, so oftentimes we tell people ‘we don’t know what we don’t know,’ and people will just never apply to us because of this perception that they feel they’re not going to get it (licensure) because they have this criminal history.”

There are no tangible figures or specific convictions that apply to whether a person will be denied licensure; therefore, IDFPR welcomes all applications but uses the mitigating factors to choose which will be accepted. The department licenses more than 70 professions and 1.1 million people in Illinois and roughly each profession is assigned to a unit that performs background checks and personal interviews to discuss criminal histories.

Robinson owns the Caban-Robinson Insurance Group and filed the bill after noticing limitations for people with criminal histories trying to open a business. He thinks a lot of people with criminal records have paid their debt to society through incarceration and are back in their communities doing well.

“We should give them the opportunity to take care of their families, hire folks and pay taxes, which is what we desperately need in Illinois,” Robinson said. “Instead of increasing taxes, we should be trying to figure out ways to help put people to work so we can increase our tax base.”

He also emphasized that small businesses are the catalyst and a great indicator of growth in Illinois.

Kevin Lust is the director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center in Springfield, which provides professional guidance for business growth. He has experience working with people who have trouble opening stores or advancing their career due to past crimes. One client of his was a convicted felon and trained in heating and air conditioning.

“It’s a really tough type of work where you’re going into people’s homes,” Lust said. “He was trying to create his own business from it and wasn’t able to move it forward. I don’t know if this law would have helped that person, but I do know that his options were pretty limited from the very beginning, and I feel like this new change gives folks who are in that position at least a chance to move forward.”

Some mitigating factors include the completion of a sentence, a progress report from a probation or parole officer, evidence of rehabilitation, the lack of relation between the person’s conviction and duties of the job sought, and the person’s “evidence of present fitness and professional character.”

“Are they currently employed?” Robinson said. “Have they done any restitution or giving back to their community? Is there a leader in the community like an elected official or community member that can vouch for this person’s character to get a license?”

Those seeking a start in health care are the lone exception in the bill.

“The health care industry is highly regulated at the state and federal level,” Robinson said. “We didn’t want to make a barrier to this. We really wanted to make it very accessible for folks to get licenses, but that was one industry, because of their regulations, that unfortunately we could not get into.”

“Some (professions) have federal restrictions or other state laws we can’t control,” Dixon said. “So, there are still some of those barriers out there.”

If IDFPR rejects an applicant, it is required to notify the person with an explanation, including a list of convictions as the reason for denial. The notification also must include information for an appeal and when the applicant can reapply for a license.

