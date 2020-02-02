PEORIA — A man armed with a knife reportedly robbed the Dollar General store at 2018 W. Forrest Avenue on Sunday night.
Peoria Police responded to a call at 7:48 p.m. that a man wearing a mask took cash from the store's register.
