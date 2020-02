PEORIA — Police were searching for suspects in an armed carjacking Sunday night in downtown Peoria.

Scanner traffic carried reports of three males, at least one armed with a gun, who carjacked a 2014 red Chevy Impala at 1216 SW St. Martin Dr. around 7:50 p.m.

The suspects took off in the vehicle and headed northbound on Merriman Street.

No information on the victim was available, and no injuries were reported.