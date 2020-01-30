The Elms of El Paso has been closed for 17 years. Its 160-year-old building stands in disrepair.

But elements that helped make the restaurant popular for decades are for sale.

The family of the original owners of The Elms has donated restaurant tableware to the Woodford County Historical Society. The restaurant's old reservations books also were donated.

The society, located at 112 N. Main St. in Eureka, is selling Elms cups and saucers for $5 a set. Supply is limited.

Reservations books are to be kept at the society and available beginning in March for research. If past diners can't remember what date and time they patronized The Elms in September 1983, now they have a refresher.

The society is open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Beth Miller at 275-8860.

Located at Main and Walnut streets in El Paso, The Elms opened in the 1940s. It was famed for its buffet, which featured fried chicken and walleye and attracted diners from the Peoria area and beyond.

The original part of the restaurant was constructed in 1858 and served as a residence for James Wathen, who co-founded El Paso. Today, the eastern Woodford County city has about 2,700 residents.

High taxes and high cost of upkeep contributed to The Elms' demise in 2003, former co-owner Rick Morgan told Nick in the Morning in 2017.

Broken windows, peeling paint, rotting wood and crumbling concrete were obvious and apparent back then at The Elms complex along U.S. Route 24. In ensuing years, boards have covered most of the windows; otherwise, little activity appears to have taken place.