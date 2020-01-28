ROCKFORD — Walmart is rolling out a new program aimed at keeping its employees fit and healthy in the new year.

The company has launched Walton Life Fitness Pass, which allows any of its employees — full time, part time or temporary — to access thousands of gyms for $9 per paycheck.

Walmart employees are paid every other Thursday, so for $18 a month Peoria-area employees can access roughly 30 fitness centers including Planet Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Gold's Gym, EastSide Centre, Landmark Racquet and Health Club, and the Illinois Central College CougarPlex.

Walmart has two Peoria locations, as well as a Sam's Club, and other sites in East Peoria, Pekin, Washington, Morton and Canton. All told, they employ some 1,850 people locally, according to a company spokesperson. Walmart is the nation's largest employer with about 4,700 stores across the country and roughly 1.5 million employees, including 54,000 in Illinois.

“We’re committed to providing Walmart associates and their families access to high-quality medical coverage along with tools and resources to manage their health and well-being,” said Adam Stavisky, senior vice president, U.S. benefits for Walmart, in a prepared statement. “The Walton Life Fitness Pass, starting as low as $9 a paycheck, is just another example of how we’re working to help our associates and their families live better.”

The company is also testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores. New hourly roles will be paid $12 an hour, the company said last week.

Walmart Inc. raised its starting pay to $11 an hour in early 2018, but still lags rivals such as Target, which plans to raise wages from $13 to $15 an hour by the end of the year, according to The Associated Press. Amazon raised its minimum wage for hourly workers to $15 in late 2018.