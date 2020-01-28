PRINCETON — OSF HealthCare appears positioned to purchase the municipal-owned hospital in Princeton.

The Perry Memorial Hospital board has approved pursuing a possible sale to Peoria-based OSF, according to a joint news release that also included the city of Princeton.

All three entities are to enter a due-diligence period. The Princeton City Council, OSF and regulatory agencies would need to approve a sale.

Since last year, OSF and Perry Memorial have been investigating partnership options. The Princeton hospital has been an independent affiliate of OSF.

"Several options have been considered as we have visited OSF HealthCare facilities," stated Linda Gustafson, the Perry Memorial board chairwoman.

"Our next step is to continue the research, review and evaluation of the financial details and possible benefits to our respective organizations, as well as to provide full public education of these endeavors."

There is no timetable, according to OSF spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff.

"We want to make sure all sides are heard and input explored," she told the Journal Star.

Community forums are expected to be part of the due-diligence process.

Perry Memorial opened in 1920. The 25-bed hospital considers Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties as its primary service area.

OSF ownership would offer additional clinical options usually not available at city-owned hospitals like Perry Memorial, according to Annette Schnabel, the facility's president and CEO.

"We have a shared goal to maintain and grow quality, local health-care services for Princeton and the communities within Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties," OSF CEO Bob Sehring stated.

OSF is no stranger to acquiring hospitals in relatively small cities near Peoria. In the last dozen or so years, hospitals in Kewanee and Monmouth have become part of the OSF network.

Hospitals in Mendota and Ottawa, which are located near Princeton, also are owned by OSF. Schnabel, other Perry Memorial board members and Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram toured the Mendota hospital last month.

“The visit provided an understanding of the impact of OSF full affiliation at the community, employee and service levels," Schnabel stated.

About 100 physicians are affiliated with Perry Memorial, which employs 375, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The hospital also operates prompt-care and orthopedic and sports-medicine facilities, as well as clinics in Henry and Walnut.

Last year, OSF merged with Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers of Evergreen Park. It is the first OSF foray into the Chicago area.