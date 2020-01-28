PEORIA — It's been nearly seven years, but at long last, a Downtown Peoria hotel is again open for business.

Iowa-based Hawkeye Hotels announced early Tuesday the Four Points by Sheraton will open its doors for business on Tuesday.

The hotel, located in the 500 block of Hamilton Boulevard, is now Downtown Peoria’s largest hotel, offering 323 guest rooms and 12 event spaces across nine floors. There will be 35 suites, a 24-hour fitness center, business center, free high-speed wireless internet, a heated indoor swimming pool with splash pad and a whirlpool.

Also opening for breakfast Tuesday is the Craft309 Kitchen + Bar, described by hotel operators as offering American fare with an emphasis on comfort food and familiar dishes with unfamiliar twists." It'll feature 30 draft beers including selections from local and regional craft breweries.

"Everyone we've talked to is extremely excited about this," Hawkeye's director of development Om Patel said in an interview Tuesday morning. "... The feedback we've been getting is very positive."

Patel said the hotel already has several large groups booked within the next few weeks, and its event space is ready for conventions and other activities.

It’s been a long time coming for the hotel, which has been shuttered for years and undergone several ownership changes.

It was in October 2013 that the facility closed for repairs. Since then, the hotel was sold twice and stood idle for various periods while minor repairs turned into a major overhaul. Hawkeye Hotels purchased it at auction, initially planning to reopen in early 2017. But various problems have impeded remodeling progress, including a water pipe break in January 2018 that caused damage on five floors of the hotel.

Guests at the hotel will, for now, be using the parking deck catty-corner from the hotel at the corner of Hamilton and Northeast Madison Avenue. Patel said that Hawkeye continues to work with the owner of the parking deck adjoining the hotel on upgrades "to get it up to the standards our guests would be expecting."