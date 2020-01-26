MORTON — Grant and Trent Reiman have been partners since birth.

The 24-year-old twins were born seven minutes apart Dec. 9, 1995 (Trent is older).

They were doubles partners on the Morton High School and Eastern Illinois University tennis teams.

They took the same classes at Eastern Illinois, and both graduated in 2018 with a degree in marketing.

So it's no surprise they're running their own company, which they began in the second semester of their senior year at Eastern Illinois.

The Morton-based company is called The Big Picture Social Media, and it provides marketing through social media for area businesses.

"For as long as Trent and I can remember, we've wanted to work together," Grant Reiman said. "It would have been difficult to find a company where we would have had the same job duties, so owning our own company is perfect for us."

"Our company is a perfect opportunity for us to do something we love while making a positive impact on other businesses," Trent Reiman said.

The twins are closer than the few minutes that separate their times of birth.

"We understand each other, we know each other's strengths, we push each other, and we're 100 percent honest with each other," Grant said. "We'll call out each other, and we'll compliment each other."

As for their business, Grant said he brings creativity to the table through writing and photography.

"We help businesses gain brand awareness through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, website design and reputation management, and we guarantee businesses an increase in local, targeted followers each month," he said.

The Big Picture's content includes photography and digital posters.

Grant said Trent is an organizer, the one who keeps everything on schedule for their company, an important duty because the twins visit their clients regularly.

More than 40 area businesses including restaurants, fitness studios and retail establishments are on the twins' client list. So are three Chicago restaurants.

With all the content for consumers to peruse on social media, how do the twins get their clients noticed?

"You need to be original, and post frequently," Grant said. "Metrics are important, but we want our clients to feel their success more than they see it on paper."

While many of their contemporaries did not return to the area after college, Grant said, he and his brother wanted to return home because they feel the area has much to offer.

"We want to support local businesses, keep them strong," he said. "Everyone deserves to have a voice in their community, and our goal is to help businesses have one."

Grant and Trent played tennis for four years at Morton for late coach Joal Stanfield.

Grant was 129-43, including 96-13 in doubles. Trent was 133-19, including 100-14 in doubles. They competed as a doubles team four times in the IHSA state tournament, and they finished fifth in 2014, when they were seniors.

Here's what Stanfield had to say about the Reiman twins just before the 2014 state tournament:

"They're ultra-competitive, and they have ultra-character. They do everything the right way and always make the right choices."

To contact the twins at their business, call 370-9775 or send an email to Thebigpicture.email@gmail.com.

