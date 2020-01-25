PEORIA — A pair of suspects was at large following an apparent burglary early Saturday at a Peoria electronics store.

About 1 a.m., an interior-motion alarm was triggered at Best Buy in the Glen Hollow shopping center, 5001 N. Big Hollow Road.

When officers arrived, they saw five males congregating near vehicles that were parked behind the business, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The suspects then fled on foot into an adjacent wooded area. Police apprehended three, Dotson stated.

Dotson didn't know if any merchandise was taken from the store. The incident was under investigation.